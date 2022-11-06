Viral Video: Cat Gliding Down A Slope Is too Cute to Handle| Watch Here

Viral Video: Cats never fail to make us laugh, no matter what they do. In the 12-second video, one can see a black feline gliding down a slanted pillar-like structure in the short video.

Viral Video: Cat Gliding Down A Slope Is too Cute to Handle(Photo Credit: Twitter @buitengebieden)

Viral Video: Your social media feed must be filled with cat videos if you are a fan of cat videos. Cats never fail to make us laugh, no matter what they do. In fact, for a lot of us, watching a cat video can make our day happier and make us smile. Therefore, if you enjoy watching wholesome cat content, you must watch this clip that a Twitter user named Buitengebieden has shared. The video of an inquisitive feline enjoying a slide has recently won many hearts.

The video, shared on Twitter by a user named Buitengebieden shows a cat enjoying a slide. “Cat slide,” the caption read alongside the short clip. In the 12-second video, one can see a black feline gliding down a slanted pillar-like structure in the short video. The adorable kitty moves quickly from one point to another. The cat running back to the top of the slope is the video’s highlight. It goes through the process several times. The adorable video received over 330.6K likes and 61.5K retweets. The video was posted on November 04, 2022.

WATCH THE CAT GLIDING DOWN A SLOPE VIDEO HERE

The ‘Cat Slide’ twist was well received by the Internet, with many lovely comments on social media platforms. “This cat has got some cool meows!,” wrote one Twitter user. “Incredible!! There are so many great cat tweets and they all just made my day!! I want to thank everyone for sharing–love it all,” wrote another user. Till now, the video has received 7 million views.