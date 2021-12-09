Viral Video: With most of us working from home, physical activity has taken a backseat, making us all into couch potatoes. Well, if you need inspiration to get back in action, we have the perfect motivational video for you. A video is going viral on social media showing a cat doing workout in a gym. Yes, you read it right! Seems like the cat has also realized the importance of being in shape. In the hilarious video, a cat is seen doing crunches and sit-ups in a gym to reduce belly. Mimicking humans, the cat is doing performing crunches next to a workbench at a gym, while music plays in the background. The clip is said to have originated in China in the city of Jining and the cat’s owner filmed the video, Daily Mail reported.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Wants To Go For Pheras in Ripped Jeans Instead of Lehenga. WATCH

A Twitter user named @anu2181shared the video with a caption that says, ”Me in my dreams.”

The video has gone viral, making people laugh. More than two and a half thousand people have watched the video so far and are dropping relatable and hilarious emojis and comments. One user wrote, ”So, kitty Kat wants bro muscleup. Very funny”. Others called it ‘Purr-fect.”

Ever seen such a similar thing?