Viral Video: Cat’s Jump To Hunt Prey Is Like Arrow Shot From A Bow | WATCH

The jumping skills of the cat family are well known.

VIRAL VIDEO: Many of us are nature lovers and try to learn as much as possible about it. As we delve deep into this enigmatic realm the more surprising it becomes as we learn new things about the flora and fauna that is such a beautiful, magnificent, and integral part of our eco-system and our lives. Thanks to the numerous wildlife explorers who have made immense contributions to the study of nature and have brought us valuable information about plants, marine life, and the animal world. We now know a lot about different species, their habitats, behaviour, and other aspects. But there is still a lot for us to learn. For instance, we know that the cat family is an excellent hunter and has been gifted with the characteristics and capabilities required to make the kill.

One such skill is the jump which allows them to cover a good distance in a single leap and hunt down their prey. A video going viral on social media shows three caracals on the balcony of what looks like a home. The balcony is covered by transparent glass and a big squirrel, or a chipmunk is on the other side of the glass moving on it at a good height. The three caracals are looking agitated and excited at the sight of possible prey. Though the rodent is at a height of about 12-13 feet, one of the caracals makes a huge leap to catch it, falling just short of matching the height. This leap is indeed astonishing as the cat almost got the squirrel. The video is posted on Twitter by @buitengebieden with the caption: “The jump of a Caracal.. 🤯”

Was just wondering if there was no glass panel then it might have been game over for the squirrel. According to Wikipedia, the caracal is a medium-sized wild cat found in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and arid areas of Pakistan and north-western India. It is characterised by a robust build, long legs, a short face, long tufted ears, and long canine teeth.