Funny Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral on social media that will leave you rolling on the floor. If it doesn’t make you laugh, it will surely put a smile on your face. The clip was shared on Twitter by the page ‘buitengebieden’ which regularly shares cute and funny animal videos. The video is so funny that it has been viewed by people over 17 million times. It also received 541k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Man Enjoys in Floodwater Amid Mumbai Rains, Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Reactions | Watch

The video shows a cat jumping on the bonnet of a parked car and then its top to climb to the other side of the wall, which is quite high for the little guy. As the kitty tries to jump towards the railing, it overestimates the distance and ends up falling off the car’s roof. Luckily, it’s a cat and they land on their feet. Also Read - Viral Video: Happy Sea Lion Gives The Most Infectious Smile, Funnily Winks At Camera. Watch

So, the cat attempted the jump for a second time and again fell off the car with its arms wide. The way the cat disappears behind the car while falling is the funniest thing ever. Netizens said they can’t stop laughing at the video and tagged their friends so they could laugh too. “At least he tried.. twice,” the caption said. Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Adorably Kisses Deer, Netizens Say OMG So Cute. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

LOL, right?!