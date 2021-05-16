A video of a cat jumping out of a window from a burning building’s fifth floor, bouncing on a patch of grass, and then running away as if nothing happened has taken the internet by storm. The incident happened when fire officials were attending a small blaze in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood and that is when they spotted the black cat make its great escape. The video is being widely shared after the Chicago Fire Department tweeted it from their official handle. The video was posted with the caption, “Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away!” Also Read - Mizoram Power Minister Undergoing COVID Treatment Receives Praise Online After Photo of Him Mopping Hospital Floor Goes Viral

The short video clip was taken while Chicago Fire Department personnel were taking video of the exterior of the building as firefighters were extinguishing the blaze when a black cat appeared through billowing smoke at a broken window, slid down a bit through its front paws, and then jumped with all courage. Also Read - Viral Video: Punjab Cop Steals Eggs From Unattended Cart On Busy Road | WATCH

Nine lives for a cat that jumped from fire at 65th and Lowe. Cat hit grass bounced and walked away! pic.twitter.com/LRBsjMta2Z — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 13, 2021

This viral video of the cat jumping off the fifth floor has managed to garner over 1 million views, 13.7K likes, over 5K retweets and over 500 comments.

Cat update. Hennessy the flying cat has not returned home yet. Neighbors near 65th and Lowe are out looking for the now famous feline. His owner says he is a house cat that did not go out. We will update if he is located.(Langford) — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) May 14, 2021

As onlookers gasped in shock after the cat jumped, it landed safely on all four paws on a patch of grass, bounced once, and ran away. Speaking to the media soon after the incident, a fire department spokesperson Larry Langford said, “It went under my car and hid until she felt better after a couple of minutes and came out and tried to scale the wall to get back in.” He also clarified that the cat was not injured and that he is trying to find its owner.

But, on its latest update, the fire department tweeted, “Hennessy, the flying cat has not returned home yet. Neighbors near 65th and Lowe are out looking for the now famous feline. His owner says he is a house cat that did not go out. We will update if he is located.”