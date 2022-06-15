Viral Video Today: While the mongoose is the biggest enemy of a snake, did you know snakes don’t fancy cats either? You might not know that snakes are also afraid of cats, who are natural hunters of slithering and wriggly creatures. Snakes can also kill cats but usually if they are small non-poisonous snakes, they don’t stand a chance in front of cats as they are much faster.Also Read - Viral Video: Chinese Man Uses Cardboard Box To Save Kitten Stranded in River. Watch

While cats are genetically hard-wired through instinct to avoid snakes, they simply view them as a fun new toy or even a prey animal. Even if they’re well fed, cats will hunt and eat small snakes just for fun. A video is going viral that shows a cat hunting a small snake easily. Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Exchange Snake Garlands in Bizarre Wedding Ritual, Leave Internet Stumped | Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by ‘meowcat_happypet’ and it has received over 32,000 views. It shows a black cat effortlessly catching a small snake that was crossing the road. The snake tries to get away but the cat manages to grab it with its teeth. She can then be seen bringing the dying snake towards her human. Netizens were left stunned after watching the video and called the cat fearless. Also Read - Viral Video: Huge Snake Enters River As People Enjoy a Swim. Watch What Happens Next

Watch the viral video below:

