Viral Video Today: Just like the cartoon Tom & Jerry that you can watch on repeat for hours on end, it is hard to be bored when you have energetic pets around you. Just like having a girl and boy as kids who fight all the time, many pet owners who have both cats and dogs in their house will tell you that there's never a dull moment with them.

Dogs have a natural instinct to chase smaller animals that flee, an instinct common among cats. And many times cats have to climb up on places where dogs can't reach or trick the dogs. In this video, we see one such scaredy cat running away from a dog that was chasing her by outsmarting him.

The video was shared on Twitter by the user 'Yoda4ever' with the following caption: "In a brilliant move, cat outsmarts puppy..". It has racked up over 397k views, 23k likes and 3,500 retweets. It shows a cat jumping onto a paddleboard that was in the swimming pool while the dog waits to see if the cat falls in the water. But the cat manages to float across the pool on the board and then jumps on the other side safely. The dog is left looking defeated and dumbstruck at what just happened.

Watch the viral video below:

In a brilliant move, cat outsmarts puppy..🐈🐾🐕💨🏄😅 pic.twitter.com/k517VkJCPe — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) June 4, 2022

