Viral Video Today: An adorable video is going viral on social media where you can see a cute little kitty playing a game on a tablet. The clip was shared on Twitter by the user ‘Yoda4ever’ with the following caption, “Ninja kitty got a little carried away..”Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Sings in Car With Father, Netizens Call it Cuteness Overload. Watch

The video shows a ginger cat standing on a couch with a woman sitting beside her. A tablet is laid down on the couch and the cat is on top of it, scratching with its paws as fruits appear in the game. Just like humans cut the fruits with their fingers in the game, the cat jumps on them with its paws. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Gives Birth to Rare Twins at Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Teaches Them How To Walk. Watch

When the fruits start falling faster, the cat starts jumping and slashing on the screen fast and sips off the sofa while doing so. The woman then looks down to see if the cat is okay. Also Read - Viral Video: Herd of Buffaloes Surround Lioness, She Runs Away Like a Scared Cat. Watch

Netizens found the video hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. The video has received over 168k views and 11k likes.

Watch the viral video below:

Ninja kitty got a little carried away..🐈🐾🍇🍉😅 pic.twitter.com/vZDwPNwoYF — 𝕐o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) April 19, 2022

Adorable, wasn’t it?