New Delhi: We all need a mood boost every now and then, and the best thing that can cheer us up are watching cute and animal videos. These animal videos never fail to grab one's attention and one can spend hours watching them. As we know, the internet is filled with such videos, one such hilarious video of a cat enjoying a KFC fried chicken bucket will leave you in splits. The video of the pet cat named Oro is making rounds on the internet and people are loving it.

The 34-seconds long video clip was posted recently by a Twitter user with the caption, "It's Finger Lickin' Good!", which is famously known to be the tagline of the fast food chain. In another tweet, the user wrote, "Oro beginning his with some finger licking good KFC."

The tweet which has managed to garnered over hundreds of views, even KFC India’s official Twitter handle also liked the video and commented “Purrfect”.

Purrfect🍗, anyone? — KFC India (@KFC_India) May 5, 2021

In the video, the cat can be seen putting its complete head inside the KFC bucket and then munching on the chicken with utter joy. In the next few seconds, we can see another cat (Suki) coming near the bucket, smelling it and passing by. But the other cat, doesn’t get distracted by it and keeps on enjoying his chicken.

Speaking to India.com, the pet cat’s owner, Adil said that his cats just love KFC chicken and that he often treats them with the fried chicken from the food chain. “Whenever I order from KFC, they come running towards the package. And, I always save 2-3 pieces for them. They’re fond of it and I think it is their favourite treat.”

This is not the first time such a cat video has gone viral on social media, even recently a video of a sleeping cat playing cat too went crazily viral all over the internet. Such cat videos and funny animal videos are not only adorable but also known to have stress stress-relieving benefits. Social media provides netizens with a constant influx of content, but in the sea of such stress-inducing posts, if you get to see one such cute cat video, that will definitely make your boring day at work better.