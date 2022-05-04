Viral Video Today: Cats can be adorable but persistent when it comes to one their favourite things i.e. milk. A hilarious video is going viral on social media where you see a cute kitty asking a farmer for some cow’s milk. The video was shared on Twitter by Avanish Sharan, an IAS officer of Chhattisgarh Cadre, with a caption in Hindi which translates to: “Just need to understand everyone’s gesture.”Also Read - Viral Video: This Little Pig Thinks The Family Dog Is Her Brother. Watch Their Adorable Story

The video has received over 8 lakh views, 5,000 retweets and 28k likes. The clip shows a ginger cat begging a farmer who’s milking a cow for some fresh cow’s milk. The cat stands on two legs and paws at his leg to ask him for milk. When the farmer still looks busy milking the cow, the cat nudges him again. Also Read - Adorable Video of Little Girl Singing & Performing With Her Pet Dog Will Make You Smile | Watch

After the cat’s repeated requests, the man obliges and directs the cow’s milk toward the cat’s mouth. The cat could then be seen happily drinking all the milk she could get. Netizens said they loved the video and found it adorable. “Love between a man and animal is unconditional,” commented a user. “Wow it makes my day,” commented another user.

Watch the viral video here:

Adorable, wasn’t it?