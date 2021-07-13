Mandya: Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar is facing flak on social media after he allegedly slapped a party worker who attempted to put his arms around him. In the video caught on camera, Shivakumar can be seen getting irritated by the action of the man, who tried to get close to him and pace along with him. As the party worker tried to put his arms around his shoulder, DK Shivkumar got angry and slapped him on his face.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Cries & Screams Like a Child After Getting Covid Vaccine, Netizens Call it 'Overacting' | Watch

“What is this behaviour at this place? I have given you freedom, but that doesn’t mean you can do this,” the Congress leader can be heard saying. He later also asked cameramen present there to delete the footage. The video was apparently shot when the Congress leader visited Mandya to check on the health of ailing veteran farmers’ leader G. Made Gowda on Friday.

Watch the viral video here:

#WATCH Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar slaps a party worker for trying to put his hand on his shoulder in Mandya yesterday pic.twitter.com/6ldIB08mdw — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2021

As the video went viral, people online slammed him for slapping the party worker and questioned his leadership:

If this is how he treats his party worker when the camera is rolling imagine what might happen when there is no camera or what happens to common citizens. — You dumb but me (@AresDrakko) July 10, 2021

How

Can they beat like that Infront of all as a leader

Is this the leadership — Tirupathi Naidu (@Tirupat28840162) July 10, 2021

@DKShivakumar it is disturbing 😳… a person on higher authority is not supposed to insult anyone like this… there are various ways to teach people… — Nalin Bhardwaj (@NALINbhr) July 10, 2021

When reporters questioned Shivakumar about the viral video and the incident, he in a way tried to defend his action. He also said that there was no need to make it a big issue out of it, as the person is his relative.

“He is my relative, a family member. He wanted to keep his hand on my shoulder. We are related, so I slapped and told him to remove his hand. It happens in relationships. You are giving too much importance to it. I agree I slapped him a bit hard. But there’s no need to make it big,” the Congress leader told reporters on Sunday, as reported by Republic.

He added, “It is natural that we scold (them) when guys do such acts. That’s the bonding between us.”