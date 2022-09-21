Viral Video: A burglary incident has been caught on camera showing a gang of thieves breaking into a OnePlus mobile phone showroom and decamping with 25 smartphones. The incident happened in the wee hours on September 19 in Flamez Mall on Malhar road in Ludhiana. According to the CCTV footage, thieves believed to be five or six in number, took away around 25 smartphone handsets. The 25 smartphones stolen were worth Rs 6 lakh.Also Read - Viral Video: 3-Year-Old Girl Tries to Hug Ostrich During Safari Ride, Internet Is Amused | Watch

When the police officials carried out an inspection of the site, they found that the showroom did not have a shutter and its main entrance had a thick glass door, which was usually barred by an iron chain during night, Tribune reported. The showroom staff said that the management of the mall provided security to the store. Meanwhile, the five deputed security guards were found asleep at the time of the burglary. When they got up in the morning, they informed the store owner about the burglary.

A video of the incident has been shared on surfaced on Instagram page called '1000 things in Ludhiana'. The footage shows two burglars sneaking inside the showroom and stealing the handsets and leaving with a bag.

THIEVES BREAK INTO LUDHIANA STORE AND STEAL SMARTPHONES: WATCH VIDEO

As per the Hindustan Times report, SHO Jasbir Singh of Division number 5 police station said that the burglars seemed to be familiar with the store and knew that the phones were kept in an almirah.