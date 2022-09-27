Ratlam: A video has surfaced on social media showing two thieves stealing Lord Shiva’s serpent and Jaldhari from a Shiva temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam. The incident that happened last week, has been recorded on the CCTV camera of Manunia Mahadev temple of Manunia village. In the video, two men wearing head coverings and gloves, break Lord Shiva’s serpent and Jaldhari with the help of a stick and take it away. They also took away the silver and gold used in the decoration of the Shivling. In addition, they even had their eyes on the donation box, but are unable to break the lock.Also Read - Viral Video: Bihar Man Orders Drone Camera From Meesho, Receives Potatoes Instead | Watch

A Twitter user who goes by the name @KashifKakvi, shared the video on Twitter and wrote, "Thieves took away Lord Shiva's serpent and Jaldhari. CCTV of Shiv temple in Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh.

WATCH VIDEO: THIEVES STEAL LORD SHIVA’S SERPENT & JALDHARI FROM MP TEMPLE

Angry with the incident, the locals staged a protest and called a hartal in the Tal Nagar. According to APN Live, the Patidar Samaj of the city has submitted a memorandum to the SDM Manisha Vaske demanding the arrest of the thieves. However, the thieves have not been identified yet.