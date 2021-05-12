Viral Video: A shocking video circulating on the internet has captured the terrifying moment when a Malibu beach house balcony packed with party-goers suddenly collapsed onto the sand and rocks below. The CCTV video shows them chilling on the balcony, which suddenly breaks off from the house and falls several feet below. According to fire officials, about 15 people hosting a birthday party, were on the deck of the beach house on Saturday when it gave way, dropping them onto large boulders below. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Works Out Underwater to Spread Awareness on Fitness | Watch

Four people were hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, and five others were treated at the scene. Fortunately, no one was killed in the collapse.

Watch the video here:

“We heard a crack, and I literally saw all my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15-feet to the rocks. The deck just literally gave out. It could’ve been a lot worse, but it’s pretty awful,” the eyewitness told CBSLA. “It was a freak accident. I don’t know how that happens … the deck literally just gave out.”