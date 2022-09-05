Viral Video: A video has captured the chilling moment when a woman had a narrow escape as a speeding car rammed into an auto rickshaw parked on a busy road. In the video, a woman is seen walking past a autorickshaw with its driver seated inside. Out of nowhere, a speeding car hits the three-wheeler from behind and topples the vehicle. Thankfully, the woman escapes the vehicles’ collision as the autorickshaw turns turtle and falls onto the other side while the car hits a post. She was seen moving on the other side of the road. Meanwhile, other people were seen rushing toward the auto driver to check if he was okay.Also Read - Viral Video: Cool Monkey Wears Hat, Sunglasses And Enjoys Drinking Milkshake. Netizens Are Jealous

The video was shared on Twitter on Thursday by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer VC Sajjanar. He captioned the video as, “Narrow escape but how long do we depend on luck? Be responsible on Roads.”

WATCH WOMAN’S NARROW ESCAPE AS CAR RAMS INTO AN AUTO:

Narrow escape but how long do we depend on luck? Be responsible on Roads #RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/JEck2aXIuK — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) September 1, 2022

People were left stunned after watching the video, and said that such an incident can happen to anyone if people driving on the road are not responsible. One user slammed the car driver and said, “Careless and rash Driving.Please suspend their Licence so that others will teach lesson.” Another wrote, “Citizens should realise safety of others also is their responsibility. We all should strongly oppose Drunken driving, minor driving, rash driving to make our city driving safe for all.” A third commented, “Driving has to be responsible. Walking/Crossing on road has to be responsible. Overall road presence in any way has to be responsible. Government can be coach but citizens have to be good Samaritans..”