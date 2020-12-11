Celebrity chef Nigella Lawson has sparked a laugh riot online over her unique pronunciation of “microwave”. In the viral video, which is a clip from her latest BBC series, she pronounces microwave as “mee-crow-wah-vay”, which has left the internet in splits. Also Read - ‘When We Sleep, Virus Sleeps Too’: Pakistan Cleric’s Bizarre Covid-19 Logic Sparks Laugh Riot on Twitter | Watch

It all happened when she was speaking in one of the episodes of her new cooking show Cook, Eat, Repeat, on BBC. While demonstrating the recipe for making brown butter colcannon, a dish made with cabbage and potatoes boiled and mashed together, she pronounced the word “microwave” as “me-crow-wav-vay”, leaving fans surprised and amused. Many wondered whether she had been mispronouncing the word all this time.

One user jokingly said, “Nigella Lawson’s pronunciation of microwave is how I’m gonna be saying it from now on.”

Watch the video here:

Eternally grateful to Nigella Lawson for letting us know we've all been mispronouncing microwave for the last 50 (or so) years. pic.twitter.com/tfXODGQRDp — nigella lawson's asbestos hands (@floellaumbagabe) December 8, 2020

After the video made international headlines, the chef clarified that she was only joking. She also confirmed that she was familiar with the correct pronunciation, but chose to give the word her own flavour.

A Twitter user wrote, “Am I the only one who thought Nigella Lawson was being sarcastic when she pronounced Meecro-wavé?! Now, I’m starting to think she really pronounces it like that?”

To this, the celebrity chef replied, “Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced.”

Well, I do say it like that, but not because I think that’s how it’s actually pronounced — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) December 8, 2020

“I love this, we deliberately mispronounce words in our house all the time. Such fun,” quipped one user, reacting to Nigella’s clarification.

Here are other reactions:

Nah, she's just mucking about and deliberately misprouncing words. I do it too. In my world things can be hilariable and this is a large animal called a hippopoterous. — Lydia Fenno (@DumbartonsDrums) December 8, 2020