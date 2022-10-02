Viral Video: No party or celebration is complete without dance. Dance is the best way to express yourself and have fun with your friends. One such video of an epic dance performance by a group of men at a house party is delighting Twitter. The video, shot at someone’s house, shows a group of men, grooving together to the beats of naagin music. While one man was seen pretending to play a instrument with his handkerchief, his friends acted like snakes. Their excitedness and child-like enthusiasm has impressed social media users. The clip was posted on Twitter by a user named @umda_panktiyan.Also Read - Gold Worth Rs 70 Lakh Found Hidden Inside Cleaning Mop at Chennai Airport | Watch

DESI UNCLES PERFORM NAAGIN DANCE AT PARTY: WATCH VIDEO

The video has gone super viral, with 642K views and more than 3300 retweets. Social media users loved the video and admired the spirit of the men having a great time. One user was impressed with the video and wrote, "Live Life King-size." Another wrote, "Men will be #Men Always enjoy life." A third wrote, "Naagin dance has its never fading charm… And suits all seasons, all festivals , all occasions and most importantly baraat is adhura without this… Lovely dance by this group…"