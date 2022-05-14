Chachaji Ka Dance: Why wait and worry, when you can dance and destress? This seems to be the motto of this dancing uncle who is probably the happiest passenger ever while waiting for a bus. The video was filmed at a bus stand in Haryana’s Sirsa. While all the people were waiting for their buses in this scorching heat with frustrated faces, this fun-loving man was just busy dancing his heart out.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Ricky Pond Grooves To Jeene Ke Hai Char Din, Nails The Towel Step. Watch

The other passengers were looking at the elderly man with stunned faces as he broke out into a dance near the buses to the Punjabi song ‘Gur Nalo Ishq Mitha’. The old man who was wearing a white dhoti and kurta could be seen swaying around his arms like he has no care in the world and doing the balle balle steps. Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Man Dances In Skirt on NYC Street To Madhuri Dixit's Badi Mushkil. Watch

As a bus moves, he could be seen dancing in front of some men’s faces to entertain them and show them that they can be happy for no reason too. Some people took out their phones to film the man’s killer dancing skills. He then moves into the shade and dances to Naah Goriye by Harrdy Sandhu for the boring people sitting on seats. A woman could be seen moving her arms a little in an attempt to match the man’s energy. Also Read - Viral Video: California Cops Reach Punjabi Wedding After Noise Complaint, What They Did Next Was Totally Unexpected | Watch

Watch the viral video below:

Wasn’t this just amazing?