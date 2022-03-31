Viral Video: Remember the iconic scene from ‘Bahubali 2’ wherein Prabhas makes a grand entrance as he tames an elephant and stands on its trunk? It was one of the moments which gave us all goosebumps. Ever since the movie released, many have tried to recreate the scene, but failed miserably. However, in a video going viral, a mahout is seen climbing and riding on a elephant in Bahubali style, which has left people stunned.Also Read - Viral Video: Forest Staff Rescue Huge Elephant Stuck in Swamp in Tamil Nadu. Watch

The video shows an elephant standing on the road when an elderly mahout, in Bahubali style, first climbs on the trunk of an elephant and on its back. The elephant also gracefully lowers its trunk to help the man climb on him, following which they take a ride. The video is symbolic of the kind of beautiful bond and trust that the mahout and elephant share.

The video was posted on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra with a caption that reads, ”He did it likeHe did it like @PrabhasRaju in #Baahubali2. He also tagged Rajamouli and Bahubali film in his tweet.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with more than 26,000 views and around 400 retweets. While some called him the ‘Real Baahubali’, others were in awe of their bond. One user wrote, ”Amidst news of gory man-animal conflicts, its lovely to watch this deep human-animal bond, probably build over the years with mutual trust and love.” Another wrote, ”Prabhas did it like him.”

Here are more reactions:

Amidst news of gory man-animal conflicts, its lovely to watch this deep human-animal bond, probably build over the years with mutual trust and love 😍💞 — archana🦋 (@jyoti_archana) March 30, 2022

Prabhas did it like him.🤗 — Ashutosh Kesharwani (@AshuLormi) March 30, 2022

(Disclaimer: Please do not try such stunts. We request people to be careful and not to imitate such dangerous scenes unless you are a trained professional)