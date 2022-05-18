Chachi Ka Video: A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a woman can be seen stealing gold from a jewellery store using the weirdest trick. The video shows two women sitting in a jewellery shop and being shown some gold ornaments by a man. The woman dressed in a black suit is looking at some necklaces and small gold jewellery.Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Aunty Cleverly Steals Woman's Phone At a Store, Netizens in Splits | Watch

As the man is busy picking up a piece from behind him and attending to other customers, the woman swipes away a piece of gold and puts it into her mouth. It is not clear whether the woman swallowed the gold or only hid it in her mouth, but it is a strange trick for stealing something as she could die if the gold piece gets stuck in her throat or if she swallows it. Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Asks Shopkeeper For Donation, Does This Hilarious Thing When He Denies. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘memes.bks’ with the following text ‘Didi toh sona nigal gayi’. It has received over 12,000 views and 1,200 likes. The video seems to be CCTV footage from the store. Netizens were shocked at how cleverly swiped gold when the salesman was distracted. They found her trick of eating the gold jewellery hilarious. Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Aunties Arrive in Car At Night To Steal This Thing. Netizens in Splits | WATCH

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?