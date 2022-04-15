Viral News: Chameleons are fascinating reptiles that are able to change their colour and have a long sticky tongue to catch food. The majority of chameleons survive by eating insects, and some complement this diet by feeding on foliage and fruits. For humans, Chameleon’s bites are generally nothing to worry about they are not poisonous. Chameleons catch prey with their long, sticky, catapultlike tongue, which fires out at great speed from the mouth – about 0.007 seconds.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Tries to Kiss King Cobra On Its Head, Watch What Happens Next

A video is going viral on social media where we see a chameleon shooting its tongue out of its mouth and hitting its owner’s nose. The owner happens to be a beautiful woman, whose face resembles a lot to Rapunzel from the animated film Tangled. And who is Rapunzel’s pet? An adorable chameleon named Pascal. While Pascal the chameleon never hit Rapunzel with his tongue, he did annoy her partner Flynn Rider. Pascal is often seen poking his tongue into Flynn’s ear. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Breaks Out in Hilarious Snake Dance On Sapna Choudhary's Song 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal'. Watch

Just like in the movie, the woman is holding her pet chameleon and it shoots out its tongue to lick her nose. She then tells him no and plays with him. The background music from the movie Tangled could be heard playing in the background. Her pet lizard is as cute as the animated one from the film. The post has received over 10,500 likes on Instagram. Also Read - Lalam Lal Tarbooz: Watermelon Seller Sings In Scary And Hilarious Way, Viral Video is Too Funny To Miss

Watch the viral video below:

