Champion-Pajama viral video: Every once in a while, adorable videos of children doing cute and goofy things go viral on the internet. This time, it’s a video of a small boy who has won over the hearts of social media users with his confidence and innocence. The 17-second video clip shows a man, presumably his teacher or dad, asking a little boy to read and spell out the word ‘Champion’ written on his pajama. The child reads the letters one-by-one, almost perfectly. However, when he is asked to say what the word is, he confidently says that the word is ‘pajama’, leaving viewers in splits. Also Read - Viral Video of Man's 'Bathing' and 'Fishing' in Giant Pothole Forces Authorities to Repair Road | Watch

This adorable video of the child has been shared by user, Arun Bothra on his Twitter account with the caption, ‘Teaching English to a #Punjabi kid.” Watch the video here:

Needless to say, the video has gone viral, amusing people on social media. Since being shared on Twitter, the video has got more than 18,800 views and around 348 retweets. Here’s how netizens are reacting:

Incredible talent 🙂 — Anupam Kumar Pandey (@AnupamkPandey) March 13, 2021

Sahi kaha bachhe ne

Apna apna nazariya hai😂😂 — ANUJ MAHESHWARI (@Anuj989898) March 13, 2021

Such a cute kiddo … I will give out and out to him and zero to dad.

8 letter word to a 3 years old kid is crime !! — Mysterious Me 🇮🇳 (@roykajal) March 13, 2021

This cutie is absolutely right, today's champions are really payjama. — Tarique (@Tarry61749281) March 14, 2021

Made my day!

Feel blessed, in my days there were no video cameras. — Lateral Inversion (@TPMGIND) March 14, 2021

Recently, another video of a small kid had gone viral, making people nostalgic. The 30-second video shows a school assembly in session, while the boy is seen standing with his eyes closed and hands joined. Viewers might think that the boy is actually engrossed in singing the prayer, ‘Itni Shakti Hume Dena.’ However, as the camera zooms in, he sneakily tries to lick a lollipop while hiding it between his palms and gives the impression that he is actually praying. The little boy seems to be thoroughly enjoying his candy, oblivious to the fact that someone might take notice.