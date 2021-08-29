New Delhi: Remember Pakistani TV journalist Chand Nawab who rose to fame after Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui played his character in Bajrangi Bhaijaan is back making headlines again. And, this time he is in the news for putting his viral “Karachi Se” video up for sale as Non-Fungible Token or NFT on the Foundation app, a platform that helps digital creators earn money through their digital artwork. And, the minimum bid price for purchasing Chand Nawab’s viral video is 20 Ethereum tokens or $63,604.20 (Rs. 46,74,705.17).Also Read - Nigerian Man Eats Indian Food For The First Time, His Reaction Goes Viral | Watch Video

In the auction platform, Nawab wrote, “I’m Chand Nawab, a journalist and reporter by profession. In 2008, a video of me surfaced on YouTube in which I fumbled while reporting Eid Festival frenzy at a Railway station. While reporting, I was contently interrupted by people, my fumbling and constant irritation made this video viral getting millions of views on YouTube and Facebook (sic).” Also Read - Viral Video: Cute Cat Teaches Her Little Kitten How To Climb Stairs | Watch

“My popularity again surged in 2016 when my viral video inspired Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan to create Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. I got fame overnight getting lot of love and appreciation from India and Pakistan especially from Bollywood star Salman Khan and other cast of Bajrangi Bhaijaan (sic),” the Pakistani journalist added. Also Read - Viral Video: Chicken Shows Snake Who’s The Boss Of This Farm | Watch

My viral clip has been translated into many different languages. Now this viral and Iconic video is here in its new form as NFT. One person will have the opportunity to own the video, wrote Nawab on the description of his video’s auction.

If you are willing to bid for Chand Nawab’s viral video, you can place a bid here

Here’s the video that is up for sale now, WATCH:



For the unversed, if you’ve never heard of Chand Nawab, here’s the video that went viral and made him popular. The video was originally shot and uploaded in 2008. At the time, Nawab was with Karachi-based Indus News and he was seen trying to report the Eid festival frenzy on a stairway of a railway station in Karachi. He was repeatedly interrupted by passengers which irritated him and made him fumble. His fumbled reporting and facial expressions made the video go crazily viral.