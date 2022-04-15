Viral Video: At a time when incidents of rape and violence against women are making headlines everyday, a video has surfaced on social media, showing a woman thrashing a man for molesting her. The incident has been reported from Hewatpura of Gursarai police station area of ​​Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, a man allegedly molested a woman, following which she fought back and gave the man a befitting punishment.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Tries to Kiss King Cobra On Its Head, Watch What Happens Next

Angered and enraged over the man’s advances, the ghunghat-clad woman took out her slippers and thrashed the man in full public view. Hearing the commotion, a group of villagers reached the scene and beat the man black and blue. Meanwhile, many bystanders recorded the incident on their mobile phones. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with many applauding the woman for fighting back against the eve-teaser.

Watch the video here:

The video has become a burning topic of discussion in the district. Speaking about the incident, SP Dehat Nepal Singh said that the video is being investigated and the matter will be thoroughly looked into.