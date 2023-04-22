Home

Cheetah Displays Strange Behaviour After Grabbing Deer: Watch

The cheetah stays there holding tight onto its prey and does not run away.

Watching animals in action in their natural habitat is an incredible experience.

The video we are sharing here shows a cheetah holding onto a deer by sitting on its back on a road. The cheetah stays there holding tight onto its prey and does not run away.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Cats India (@big.cats.india)

This is really strange from the point of view of a hunter who does not rush back to a safe place after getting his hunt but rather stays on the road.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

rafa.el_raton: Cheetah said “relax I just want to take some pictures”

_sincerely.jhar: You guys can be mad all you want, but unfortunately that’s life. It’s not like cheetahs can go out and buy veggies or something. That’s how they eat. They hunt. That’s the life cycle. It’s sad but that’s how life goes on

Elmdizzle: When she asks for round 3 right after round 2

mr._swervo: y’all bashing the camera man? it’s a fucking cheetah what can he do? fight it???

Theoojacobs: It’s real life but we are allowed to be sad

gmay8712: Deer: ok eat me bro

shruthi_cm: God save the deer from cheetah🙏🏻🙏🏻

jonathon._.lakhan: Bro lookin for a video to watch before he starts to eat💀

firmanwahyudi101: I hate the cameraman

santigg711: No but the shooter should at least give the helpless deer a fighting chance. It reminds of the US and Libya, the US and Iraq, the US and Afghanistan, the US and Syria, I can go on and on … the mighty US and the countries it invaded and occupied, just because these countries were deers, could not fight back. The mighty US will taste their bully actions against 🇷🇺 Russia. Lets see the mighty US try to invade and occupy the country with the most nuclear weapons. Now its no longer a deer, Mr. Mighty US. You are now dealing with a country which can fight back.

40_for_what: Reading these comments makes me realized that people are emotional unstable..this is the circle of life..This is the way the creator intend it to be

