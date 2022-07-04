Viral Video: A fascinating video of a cheetah hitching a lift on a safari vehicle in Serengeti national park, has gone viral. The video shows the shocking yet captivating moment when the magnificent cheetah jumped aboard their vehicle, leaving safari goers stunned. The video shows the wild cat, being all cool and casual, as it first jumps onto the vehicle’s wheel. After stretching on the tyres for a bit, the big cat then climbs inside the vehicle and then is seen ascending on to the roof. All this while, the cheetah doesn’t pose any threat to the tourists, and doesn’t harm them. Meanwhile, the tourists recorded the antics of the friendly cheetah on their mobile phones.Also Read - Viral Video: This Man’s Funny & Passionate Style of Selling Fruits Will Make You Laugh | Watch

The unusual interaction between a cheetah and safari goers was shared by Surender Mehra IFS with a caption that read, “Man in Wild.”

The video has gone viral, and people were left in awe of the cheetah and its fascinating behaviour. One user wrote, “How cool ! Cheetah is perfectly at ease!.” Another commented, “The wild feels so much at ease because it is at home. The man/woman acts like it’s an extra terrestrial experience. Great video though.” A third said, “Carefree in their wild wonderful world.”

It must have been such an unforgettable experience for the tourists!