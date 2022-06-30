Viral Video Today: The first part of Ranveer Singh’s famous dialogue ‘Cheeteh ki chaal, baaz ki nazar, aur Bajirao ki talvar par sandeh nahi karte. Kabhi bhi maat de sakti hain’ definitely holds true. The cheetah is the fastest animal on the planet and it can accelerate faster than most sports cars. It is able to go from zero to 60 miles per hour (97 kph) in just three seconds. A cheetah chase usually lasts less than a minute and covers just 200-300 metres. At full speed, the cheetah takes three strides a second, covering seven metres per stride. Their feet only touch the ground about twice during each stride. While these facts are fascinating, what’s even more fascinating to see is a cheetah in action during a hunt.Also Read - Viral Video: Buffalo Saves An Upside Down Tortoise by Flipping it Over With Horn | Watch

A video is going viral on social media where a miraculous cheetah was caught on camera running at its fastest speed. The video was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda and has received over 72k views so far. It shows the incredible long strides of a cheetah running in a field to catch prey. The IFS officer mentioned in another tweet that the fastest speed a cheetah can run is 130kms/hr.

The video left netizens and nature lovers in awe who called the cheetah's running mesmerizing. "Mesmerizing! What a visual treat. One feels like watching it again and again. Such sublime body movements. It almost appears like it's gliding through effortlessly," a user tweeted. "Pure beauty of nature," another user commented.

When a cheetah is at its fastest,each stride can be a staggering 7meter.

— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 29, 2022

