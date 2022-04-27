King Cobra Video: A famous Swiss-French chef, Amaury Guichon, recently shared a video with his 7.3 million followers of him creating a beautiful chocolate king cobra. The chef is popular for his pastry designs and chocolate masterpieces. He often reels and pictures that show how he pulled off the magnificent desserts.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Tries to Kiss King Cobra On Its Head, Watch What Happens Next

His latest reel of the chocolate king cobra has received over 5.7 million views and 571k likes. The video shows him preparing the chocolate masterpiece of the snake sitting on top of an earthen pot from scratch. The chef mentioned in the post’s caption that it took him 8 hours just for carving out the scales. Also Read - Viral Video: Snake Rescuer Gives King Cobra Drink of Water From Sprite Bottle. Watch

The clip first shows him mixing melted chocolate and sculpting it into an earthen pot. He rolls some chocolate and shapes it into a king cobra. The chef then carves the scales, eyes and mouth on the cobra and paints the whole thing in the end. The chocolate masterpiece looks delicious, realistic and just absolutely marvelous. Also Read - Viral Video: King Cobra Eats Another Snake Alive, Netizens Are Grossed Out. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

What do you think of the video?