The internet is not new to bizarre food experiments. Recently, we have seen street vendors making various concoctions of foods like maggi, ice cream and sometimes even dosa. Now a video is going viral showing a new experiment with dosa where fruits are added on top and it has left netizens divided. A food blogger recently shared a video on Instagram where a chef can be seen making a dish called ‘tandoori fruit masala dosa’.Also Read - Viral Video: A Food Blogger Makes Maggie With Cotton Candy, Netizens Say, 'Chii' - Watch

The video starts with the chef setting the dosa pan on fire and then placing the dosa batter on the hot pan. He is seen setting the base right with some oil and then adding some cut fruits to it. He even adds some chaat masala to give it the tandoori masala to it. Lastly, the dosa sees an abundance of cheese and tutti-fruity chunks. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Makes Golgappa Ice Cream Rolls With Chutney, Internet is Disgusted

The video has received over 137K views and 7K likes on Instagram. Netizens flooded the comments with different reactions ranging from ‘Chhii’ to ‘Hey Bhagwan Kyu’. Also Read - Viral Video: Ghaziabad Street Vendor Makes Maggi With Coke. Netizens Say Bhai Maaro Mujhe

Watch the viral video here: