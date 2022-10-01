Viral Video Today: We have recently come across several bizarre food experiments with foods that should never ever be mixed together like ice cream and khichdi or maggi with ice cream. Another ice cream experiment is going viral which has left netizens in utter disgust.Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Boy Snatches Cone From Turkish Ice Cream Vendor, Leaves Internet in Hysterics. Watch

The video was posted on Instagram by the page ‘Foodvoodindia’ with the following text: “Would you try this BUTTER CHICKEN ICE CREAM?”. The clip has received over 1 lakh views. In the video, a chef can be seen serving scoops of orange-coloured butter chicken ice cream and topping it with mint chutney in clay bowls. Also Read - Viral Video: Street Vendor Makes Chocolate Pastry Maggi, Netizens Say Maaro Mujhe Maaro. Watch

Instagram users were triggered after watching the chef serve the butter chicken ice cream. Foodies expressed their anger at the fusion dish with savage comments. “Ummm no please,” a user commented. “I don’t understand who got murdered here…the ice cream…or the butter chicken??” a user wrote. “Chiii,” another user remarked.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BUTTER CHICKEN ICE CREAM HERE:

Would you try this bizarre food experiment?