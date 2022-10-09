Viral Video: You may have come across many examples of chefs utilising chocolate in novel ways, such as edible installations and other creations. Adding to the list, pastry chef Amaury Guichon has created yet another masterpiece that has left us speechless. The chef, for a while, has been making a range of chocolate creations: ranging from a life-size telescope to a Gorilla to a chocolate compass. His most recent creation, a phoenix made of chocolate, has gone viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Student's Artistic Handwriting Goes Viral, Twitter Says 'This is Why Calligraphy is Called an Art'

Chef Guichon has posted this viral video five days ago on his official Instagram page. "Phoenix made of chocolate! The phoenix was reborn after 2000 chocolate feathers, " reads the caption. In the viral video, Guichon can be seen creating the chocolate masterpiece from the largest to the smallest components and then assembling them. He can also be seen making the chocolate phoenix's smallest feathers and later sticking them on it. Guichon then adds the finishing touches to the incredible artwork by adding colour.

WATCH PASTRY CHEF AMAURY GUICHON CHOCOLATE PHOENIX VIRAL VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amaury Guichon (@amauryguichon)

Till now, the video has received over 12.8 million views and 8.5 lakh likes after being shared on Instagram. Many users have flooded the comment section with praise for the artist and his work. “Love seeing your amazing creations, so beautiful & clever,” an Instagram user wrote while praising the chef.

“Love watching all of your creations,” wrote another user. As per another post where Guichon posted a picture of the creation while teaching his students, this creation is really dear to his heart, as it is a redo of a showpiece done three years ago. It took a total of five days and 2000 chocolate feathers to get completed. He has 9.9 million followers on Instagram.