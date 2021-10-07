Chennai: The Guinness World Records Instagram page regularly shares throwback videos and photos showcasing several mind-blowing world records. On October 6, the page shared a 2016 clip of a Chennai-based auto-rickshaw driver driving his three-wheeled auto on two wheels. The video shows Jagathish M driving his three-wheeled auto on two wheels for a distance of 2.2 kilometres. The video has gone viral, and the incredible stunt has left people stunned.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride & Groom Fall on Ground As They Are Lifted Together For Wedding Ritual | Watch

Sharing the video, official Instagram page of Guinness World Records wrote, ”Epic Auto-Rickshaw Side Wheelie. Auto-rickshaw driver Jagathish M from Chennai, India tuk tuk this side wheelie distance record to the limit.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

Notably, Jagathish, had achieved the Guinness World Record for farthest ‘side-wheelie on an auto rickshaw’. Jagathish told GWR, “I never thought this record was achievable, but…..I am satisfied”.

According to GWR’s statement, Jagtish had to stay on only two wheels for a distance of at least 1 kilometer, but he set a record by driving his three-wheeled vehicle for a distance of 2.2 kilometers on two wheels.

“I enjoy doing that, nothing else excites me more than the stunts I do with my auto. It startles everyone. Onlookers stop and see me in awe as I drive the auto on two wheels,” he told India Today, adding that he loves the thrill when he races on two wheels.

Since being shared, the video has gone viral and garnered over 388,741 views and several comments. A user wrote, “Fast And Furious 10 Stunt Director Found,” while another commented, ”Only Indians can do this.”

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

What do you think?