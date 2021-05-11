Chennai: As Covid-19 continues to disrupts lives across the country, police authorities and medical fraternity are doing their best to spread awareness about the pandemic. On Sunday, Chennai railway police also found an innovative way to raise awareness about the virus–through dance. The video shows female police personnel wearing masks and gloves as they groove to the popular Tamil song ‘Enjoy Enjaami’ at the MGR Chennai Central Railway Station. Also Read - 1.48 Crore Endangered Olive Ridley Turtles Born at Odisha's Gahirmatha Beach, Take Their First Steps | Watch

Official Twitter handle of PIB Tamil Nadu shared the video along the caption, "Chennai Railway Police viral dance performance to popular Enjaai Enjaami song to raise awareness about #COVID19 at MGR Chennai Central Railway station."

Watch the video here:

Later, they also presented a skit to show how wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing helps battle the deadly Covid-19 virus.

“We are conducting lots of awareness programmes and thought this would be a different way of catching people’s attention. The song is also very popular,” Sethu Madhavan, assistant security commissioner of the Railway Protection Force Chennai, told ThePrint

The video has now gone viral on various social media platforms with netizens impressed by the cops’ dance:

Too good .Great to see a very vibrant performance .kudos to RPF police personnel. Very entertaining.thank you so much. — Samanth Patro (@sampatro) May 10, 2021

So sweet it is to see the energy and concern. Kudos — Manish Kumar (@smanish82) May 10, 2021

Awareness to public;beneficial to relieve mental fatigue to the police forces.kudos. — Badhrinath Jagannathan (@badhrij) May 11, 2021

A few days back, Kerala Police had also released a dance video to spread awareness about the Covid-19 pandemic.