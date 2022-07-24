Viral Video Today: A shocking video is doing the rounds of social media where a robot can be seen going rogue and attacking a child. The incident took place on July 19 at the Moscow Chess Open tournament in Russia. The video shows a chess-playing robot breaking a seven-year-old boy’s finger during a tournament. This happened after the boy went for a swift move without waiting for the necessary time for the machine to complete its action.Also Read - Viral Video: Two Peacocks Open Feathers At The Same Time, Leave Netizens Mesmerised. Watch

The clip then shows the kid’s fingers being trapped by the robot for a few seconds before a woman rushes to help him. Three men also intervene and manage to free the boy’s finger from the robot’s hold. Also Read - Viral Video: Safari Park Proposal Goes Wrong After Woman Gets Hit By Giraffe. Watch

The vice president of the Chess Federation of Russia, Sergey Smagin, told state-owned news agency RIA Novosti that the boy is fine and that his fingers have been fractured, Newsweek reported. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Catches 2-Year-Old Girl Falling From 5th Floor of Building in China. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

All acquisition that advanced AI will destroy humanity is false. Not the powerful AI or breaching laws of robotics will destroy humanity, but engineers with both left hands :/ On video – a chess robot breaks a kid’s finger at Moscow Chess Open today. pic.twitter.com/bIGIbHztar — Pavel Osadchuk 👨‍💻💤 (@xakpc) July 21, 2022

“The boy is all right. They put a plaster cast on the finger to heal faster. Yes, there are certain safety rules and the child, apparently, violated them and, when he made a move, did not notice that he had to wait. This is an extremely rare case, the first I can recall,” he was quoted as saying.

State-TV Baza reported that the boy’s name is Christopher and that he’s among the 30 strongest chess players in Moscow aged up to nine years old.

“The robot did not like such a hurry – he grabbed the boy’s index finger and squeezed it hard,” said the Russian news website. “The people around rushed to help and pulled out the finger of the young player, but the fracture could not be avoided.”

The news outlet reported that the chess robot had played three matches on the trot with Christopher.