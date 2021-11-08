Chhath Puja 2021: The much-awaited festival of Chhath Puja has finally begun with the ritual of ‘Nahay Khay’ being observed today. On the occasion, several devotees were seen gathered along the banks of the river Yamuna in the national capital, to mark the beginning of the festival. However, just like ever year, toxic foam could be seen floating on the surface of the Yamuna near Kalindi Kunj.Also Read - Chhath Puja 2021 Day 1: Nahay Khay Significance, Celebrations, All You Need to Know About This Ritual
As per a video shared by news agency ANI, several women dressed in saree and salwar kameez, were seen taking a dip in the polluted river, which was covered in a thick layer of toxic foam. Unbothered by it, the women continued bathing in knee-deep water amidst white froth. They even collected the water in a mug and poured it over their head.
According to a NDTV report, the hazardous foam seen floating on the Yamuna river was caused due to increased ammonia levels and high phosphate content, a result of industrial pollutant discharge into the river. Ammonia which is an indicator of pollution in the river, was at around 2.2 ppm (parts per million) on Saturday and Sunday.
Reacting to the visuals, one user said, ”“That’s harmful…entering should be prohibited by guards or police personnel.”
Notably, Chhath Puja is a festival dedicated to the Sun God and mainly observed by the people from Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. During the four-day festivities, devotees gather and take a holy dip in water bodies.
This year, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has prohibited Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna.