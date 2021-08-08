Raipur: A video of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel taking part in Hareli festival celebrations today, in Raipur is making rounds on the internet. In the video, the chief minister was also seen dancing to the beats of the drums along with the local people. The video was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle and it has been viewed nearly 10K times within hours and received over 300 likes and comments.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Drives Off in Toy Car on Busy Road, Leaves Twitter in Splits | Watch

WATCH: Also Read - Japanese Dancers Show Off Their Garba Moves on Udi Udi Jaye From SRK's Raees. Watch Viral Video

#WATCH Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel takes part in Hareli festival (of worshipping farm equipment and cows) celebrations today, in Raipur pic.twitter.com/0SARUhfkqt — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Left Jaw-Dropped After This Shocking Thing Happens at Their Wedding | Watch

What is the Hareli festival?

The Hareli festival is said to be one of the popular festivals of Chhattisgarh which is observed by worshipping farm equipment and cows. The farmers of the state celebrate this festival in the month of Shravana as they place branches and leaves of the Bhelwa tree in the fields, pray for a good crop, and hang small Neem branches at the main entrance of their homes to prevent seasonal diseases. This Hareli festival is of special importance among Gond tribes. During this time, the farmers also pray for a good harvest and the basic theme of this festival is mainly nature-centric. The manifestations in rituals are simple, though the prayers are ardent.



During this festival, children also play Gedi (walking on bamboo) and take part in a gedi race. CM Baghel also tried walking on bamboos tied to his leg and shared a photo on his Twitter handle.