After ‘Pawri Ho Rahi Hai’ and ‘Rasode Main Kon Tha’ by Yashraj Mukhate took the internet by storm, remixes of memes and TV soap dialogues are becoming a thing. More ‘music producers’ like Yashraj Mukhate have also started garnering millions of views on such short remixes where they are using memes and funny dialogues and adding original beats to make viral masterpieces.Also Read - 'I am Mr McAdams': Memes Rule Twitter After TV Anchor Scolds The Wrong Guest on Live TV | Watch

YouTuber Mayur Jumani recently made a remix of a man’s rant about students and it is going crazy viral. In just six days, the video has received over 6.7 million views on YouTube along with 416K likes. Also Read - Viral Video: ‘Kacha Badam’ Gets a Haryanvi Remix Starring Bhuban Badyakar, Amit Dhull & Nisha Bhatt | Watch

The remix is based on a man, from Bihar’s Purnia district, who was interviewed by a news outlet around a year ago when many Indian states were under lockdown due to the massive spread of COVID-19. The man was complaining about people losing their jobs due to the COVID restrictions and students having nothing to do with all the schools and colleges closed. Also Read - Viral Video: Money Heist Song Bella Ciao Gets a Gujarati Cover, Netizens Love It. WATCH

In the original video that went viral last year and resurfaced again after the latest remix, the man says that due to the lockdown students have no studying to do and just run after girls. When asked what the government can do about this, the man answers saying that it can provide jobs to the students or reopen educational institutions. “Sabka padai likhayi jo hai… sab students… khali chhori patata hai,” he says.

Mayur Jumani added beats to the ‘khali chori patata hai’ dialogue and chose a few funny bits from the interview to create the catchy tune. He was also seen using melodica in the song and dancing while playing the instrument.

Watch the viral video below:

A snippet of the original ‘Choti Patata Hai’ rant: