Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya Viral Memes: At this point, you might know that any random dialogue or video can go viral on the internet and netizens become obsessed with it. The internet is currently flooded with memes of ‘Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya? (Are you a little girl?). The dialogue is from Tiger Shroff’s 2014 film Heropanti. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prakash Raj. So why is the dialogue trending now?Also Read - Disha Patani Trolled For Hot Picture in Sultry Monokini, Netizens Use Tiger Shroff's Memes to Say 'Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya'!

A creator made imitated Tiger Shroff’s dialogue by combining two dialogues from the movie with a Hera Pheri scene. The two dialogues are “Kya karu yaar, sabko aati nahi aur meri jaati nahi,” Tiger says in a scene from Heropanti 1. “Chhoti bacchi ho kya? Samajh main nahi aata sath raho? Kuch ho jata toh?” Tiger says in the other dialogue. Also Read - Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria Groove to The Beats of 'Dafa Kar' - Watch BTS Video

The creator combined the two dialogues and said it in Tiger’s voice after Babu bhaiya’s line – ‘Aaja, sandass dikhata hun. (Come, let me show you the toilet)’. The video went viral on several social media platforms and now people are tweeting jokes, making memes and all kinds of hilarious Bollywood edits. Also Read - Heropanti 2 Trailer: Tiger Shroff's Mind-Boggling Stunts and Tara Sutaria's Charm Keep You Hooked

Interestingly, the memefest comes ahead of the release of the movie’s sequel Heropanti 2 on April 29. Several brands are also hopping on the bandwagon with netizens by putting out Choti Bachi Ho Kya jokes for marketing.

Zomato, which usually comes up with hilarious memes for its promotion when something goes viral, tweeted saying, “Har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya”.

har trend pe tweet expect karte ho, chhote bache ho kya — zomato (@zomato) April 21, 2022

Dating app Tinder also tweeted from its India account with a relevant dating joke, “choti bacchi ho kya – me @ myself when I simp on them”.

“choti bacchi ho kya” – me @ myself when I simp on them 😬 — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) April 20, 2022

Here are some of the best memes, jokes and video mashups from the trend ‘Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya’ that are too funny to miss:

Life is too short to argue just say "chhoti bachi ho kya" and move ON. pic.twitter.com/4BsDwRb5o4 — Er. Kabir Dhillon (@your_lip_balm) April 19, 2022

Ek taraf yeh log "Chhoti bachi ho kya" Aisa Tana marte h and ek taraf they "Never let the kid inside you die" Abb ham sab kiski sune ? — Nandan Patel (@NandanND1) April 21, 2022

Started a fight with my girl just to say to her “Chhoti bachi ho kya?” and it was quite satisfying. — Ārfīī Mōhāmmād (@arfii_jutt) April 19, 2022

“chhoti bachi ho kya?” tune hee toh kaha tha call me daddy 🙄 — Simmi (@socialsiyappaa) April 20, 2022

Lab partner ko bol diya "choti bachi ho kya, samjh nhi aata" now she doesn't want to work with me. 🥲🥲 — Navdeep dhinwal (@chiks_1) April 22, 2022

When he says ''choti bachi ho kya''

And she replies 'ha hu to'' – #chotibachihokya pic.twitter.com/ezqarbCUGU — Aashi (@aashi__02) April 21, 2022

A Twitter user made a hilarious edit of Michael from The Office yelling ‘Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?’

Someone even edited this moment from the Grammys when BTS V whispered something to Olivia Rodrigo.

Sorry but it fit so well 🤌✌️

"Choti bacchi ho kya " pic.twitter.com/tEMiMYc7OS — Purple Tima👾 (@tima_bestie) April 5, 2022

What do you think of the trend?