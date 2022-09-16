Viral Video Today: A Chick-fil-A employee in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, sprang into action to save a woman and her baby from being carjacked in the restaurant’s parking lot on September 14. According to local police, the 43-year-old suspect approached the mother with a stick and wrestled her keys off her person.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Cries As He Struggles to Eat Sushi With Chopsticks, Netizens Can Relate. Watch

That is when the fast food employee, identified as Mykel Gordon, intervened. The would-be thief was charged with battery and carjacking with a weapon, per police. 'I couldn't be prouder of his incredible act of care,' said Matthew Sexton, the Chick-fil-A location's operator.

The clip was shared on Instagram by NowThis. It has gone viral with over 124k views and 8,300 likes. Netizens hailed the man as a hero and filled the comments sections with praise for his bravery. "That man needs a promotion asap," a user commented. "Give him his own Franchise," another user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF FLORIDA FAST FOOD CHAIN WORKER FIGHTING CARJACKER HERE:

What a brave man!