Funny Video Today: There's a plethora of bizarre and funny content on social media. Many of these videos consist of animals behaving strangely. A hilarious video is going viral that shows a 'murderous' chicken, yes, trying to 'kill' a monkey, Lion King style.

The clip was shared on Instagram by a page called 'animalsinthenaturetoday' and has received 160k views. It shows a monkey and chicken fighting near the idol of a god, in what looks like India. The chicken comes towards the monkey who's peacefully sitting on the edge of a cliff, admiring the beauty of nature.

Suddenly, the chicken starts attacking the monkey with its peak and tries to 'push him off the cliff'. But, the monkey fights back and slaps the chicken. They hit each other a few times and the fight continues. Meanwhile, the video is overlapped with funny slap sounds.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MONKEY AND CHICKEN FIGHTING WITH EACH OTHER HERE:

LOL!