Viral News: Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the greatest footballers of all time, might have new competition. This chicken might be the real GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) as he's some pretty sick football skills. A video is going viral on social media that shows a chicken balancing a football on its neck – or doing a neck stall (in football terms). "She got moves," the video caption reads.

Ronaldo, the footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Manchester United and captains the Portugal national team, may be impressed with this chicken's skills. If it was real, unfortunately, the video looks clearly edited. But it's a well edited video and still really funny.

The video shows the chicken rolling the eggs with its feet like a football and then dribbling it on top of its feet, like pro footballers. The chicken then throws the egg on its back and balances the egg on its neck and wings, like its doing a neck stall.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by wonderdixe (@wonderdixe)

Netizens found the video hilarious and jokingly commented saying CR7 is nothing in front of this chicken. Here are some of the comments from the Instagram post:

What do you think of the video?