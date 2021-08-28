A black racer snake thought he could sneak inside a farm’s chicken coop and manage to eat some eggs, but this mama chicken showed him who’s the boss. This video posted on Twitter by the user ‘ViralHog’ on August 25 is going viral. The video has received more than 27.5k views on Twitter.Also Read - Viral Video: Duck Walks With Her Adorable Little Ducklings in IIM Ahmedabad Campus | Watch

It was captioned: "This brave chicken managed to successfully chase off a black racer snake!"

In the video, a woman can be seen approaching a snake that is sitting in the corner of an open chicken coop. She tries to get the snake down with a stick while she can be heard saying, "Ma'am, I regret to inform you that you need to kindly piss off."

Suddenly, a hen comes out of the coop, jumps on the fallen snake on the ground.

Meanwhile, the woman can be heard telling the chicken to stay away from the snake by saying ‘Chicken, chicken, stop! Mama chicken stop!’ She can also be heard asking her pet dog to stay away from the snake as she says, ‘Gus, back up.’

However, the hen bravely stands its ground and fights off the snake. The hen keeps poking the snake with its until it finally manages to chase it off the farm.

In the end, as the snake is going away from the farm into the jungle, the small white pet dog goes tries to go after the snake but a man can be heard shouting his name “Gus. Gus. Gus!”, telling him not to chase the serpent.

Snakes most often kill chicks and eat chicken eggs, but they can also kill adult chickens. Snakes are not able to digest an adult chicken but will kill it in an attempt to eat it or as a means to access the chickens.

So it seems like the black racer snake was in the chicken coop to steal the eggs or little chicks if there were any.

