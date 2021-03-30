Chicken-crocodile viral video: Videos of animals doing goofy and funny things are loved by everyone on social media. However, one such viral animal video is not only making people smile, but also scared. In the 10-second video, a rooster is seen sitting comfortably on a crocodile’s head in an attempt to to cross the river. Well, there seems to be no problem as the crocodile is also taking the chicken across the river quite calmly. But as soon as chicken reaches the edge of the river and alights from the crocodile’s head, the crocodile leaps towards it with its huge mouth left open. Fearing the crocodile, the chicken runs away from the scene fast. Also Read - Viral Video: Two Langurs Running Towards Each Other and Hugging is a Scene Straight Out of a Bollywood Film| Watch

Well, you need to watch the video to see how it unfolds. The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra with a caption, ”2020 से 2021… फिर 2021 की शुरुआत…. बस ऐसी.”

Watch the video here:

2020 से 2021… फिर 2021 की शुरुआत…. बस ऐसी👇है

😅😅 pic.twitter.com/uqKNYyVROm — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) March 26, 2021

Since being shared, the video has gone viral amassing a lot of views and reactions. Many said that they were terrified watching the end of the video, as they thought that the crocodile will eat the chicken.

See a few comments:

मुर्गा बोला अरे बाबा बच गया रे😂😂

नही तो आज चिकन तन्दूर बन गया होता https://t.co/4d1hANglpc — Jhulelal Dhruw (@jhulelal_NSUI) March 26, 2021

2022 बगल में धीरे धीरे आ रहा 😆😆 — Anupam Kumar Pandey (@AnupamkPandey) March 26, 2021

Ek bar jab muh khola to mai bhi dar gaya sir 😂 — Yogeshwar Yadu (@YaduYogeshwar) March 26, 2021

मैं तो डर ही गया था सर 😂🤣🤣 — J. K. Chandan (@JKChandan2) March 27, 2021

These cute and adorable animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm. Though these videos might seem silly at times, the light-hearted nature of such content can lift your mood and help build your resilience to stress.