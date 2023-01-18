Home

Viral Video: Child Gets Attacked By Huge Dog While Playing, What His Own Dog Brother Does Next Is Legendary – Watch

Yet again it has been proved that a dog is man’s best friend and a friend in need.

Watch Viral Video: Dogs have been the most loyal, loving, and faithful pets and companions for human beings for a very long time. This wonderful relationship goes back centuries. In fact, people treat their pet dogs as their own family and there is a new term “pet parents”. And it goes beyond the parents, it goes up to “human siblings”. Many instances of dogs being most caring and protective of their human sisters and brothers have been reported from different parts of the world.

One such video going viral on social media shows a pet dog playing with its human brother on a large ground. The little kid runs away from the dog and another big dog appears at some distance and charges toward the kid. The kid’s dog brother arrives in no time and becomes a shield for him and chases away the attacking dog. The scared child runs to a woman who is probably his mom who immediately picks him up in her arms. The video has got almost 82 thousand views within hours of being posted.

