Viral Video Today: Monkeys have time and time again proved that they're highly intelligent beings and their ability to understand how humans behave should not be underestimated. We have often seen chimpanzees, one of the goofiest and cutest kinds of monkeys, behaving like humans. As more and more people domesticate chimpanzees and are treating them like actual babies, they are acting more and more like humans and not like free wild beings that they're supposed to be out in nature.

A video is going viral on social media that shows two chimpanzee brothers watching travel videos on a VR (Virtual Reality) headset. The video was shared on Instagram by the user 'chimpbrothers'. It has received 2.2 million views and 53k likes. The reel shows 11-year-old chimpanzees named Vali and Sugriva enjoying the experience of traveling to beautiful places through the VR world. They are watching a journey through Angkor Wat temple in the jungles of Cambodia.

The clip shows one chimpanzee sitting and watching videos with the VR headset, his brother then comes and snatches the headset as it's his turn now. The chimps look thoroughly fascinated and entertained. Netizens loved how smart the chimpanzees were that they even know how to put on a VR headset and watch videos. "I love how one knows how to put it on," a user commented. "So cool, I wish I could know exactly what was going through their minds," another user commented. "That's so dope," a third user wrote.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CHIMPANZEES ENJOYING WATCHING VIDEO THROUGH VR HEADSET HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sugriva,Vali and Angada (@chimpbrothers)

Monkeys are just the cutest!