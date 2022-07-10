Viral Video Today: Monkeys are one of the most intelligent animals on the planet. Given how we humans evolved from apes, chimpanzees to be specific, they sometimes act like humans too. Haven’t we all been guilty of stuffing too much food on our plates sometimes? Or getting too much junk food from the grocery store when you only came for one thing. Now you can barely hold everything together even with two hands because you didn’t take a basket.Also Read - Viral Video: Orangutan Lovingly Feeding & Playing With 3 Tiger Cubs Is Most Beautiful Thing on Internet | Watch

A hilarious video is going viral which shows a hungry chimpanzee acting just people. The clip shows a chimpanzee carrying a lot of oranges in the forest. His hands are full with the fruits but he still carries two more in each of his feet and one in his mouth as well. Despite having trouble walking, the ape manages to take all the fruits with him. Also Read - Viral Video: Chimpanzee Feeds Fishes at a Park, Netizens Say OMG So Cute. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by the page ‘Buitengebieden’ with the following caption: “Who can relate.” It has received over 6 million views and 118k likes. Netizens were delighted on watching the video and could totally relate to it. “Making one trip from the car w the groceries lol,” a Twitter user commented. “Me when the shops are about to stop selling Mini Eggs again,” another user tweeted.

Watch the viral video below:

Funnily relatable, right?