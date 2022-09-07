Viral Video Today: In a hilarious video doing the rounds of social media, a chimpanzee that escaped Kharkiv city zoo on Monday returned after a zoo employee found her and gave her a raincoat. Notably, Chichi the chimpanzee escaped Monday from Kharkiv zoo and roamed the streets ands parks for hours. Many zoo employees went after Chichi and tried to persuade her into coming back, but they feared resistance. Meanwhile, one woman also sat down beside Chichi and tried to convince the ape, but to no avail. However, things took a turn when it started to rain and the woman employee offered Chichi her bright yellow raincoat. Chichi ran to the keeper, who put a yellow jacket on her. The duo even shared a sweet hug before Chichi was wheeled on a bicycle back to the zoo. The zoo’s director, Oleksiy Grigoriev, told Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne that the chimpanzee was returned safely to its enclosure and is in good health.Also Read - Viral Video: Elderly Woman Sells Chocolates on Mumbai Local Train, Her Integrity Inspires The Internet | Watch

Twitter user and Outriders journalist Hanna Liubakova shared the video and wrote, “In Kharkiv, a chimpanzee escaped from a zoo. It was walking around the city while zoo employees tried to convince it to return. Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo.”

WATCH VIDEO: CHIMPANZEE ESCPAES FROM ZOO, RETURNS ON BICYCLE WEARING RAIN COAT:

#Ukraine In Kharkiv, a chimpanzee escaped from a zoo. It was walking around the city while zoo employees tried to convince it to return. Suddenly it started to rain, and the ape ran to a zoo employee for a jacket and then agreed to return to the zoo. pic.twitter.com/4AGiAHw1wf — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) September 6, 2022

What a sweet story!