Viral Video Today: Monkeys have time and time again proved that they're highly intelligent beings and their ability to understand how humans behave should not be underestimated. We have often seen chimpanzees, one of the goofiest and cutest kind of monkeys, behaving like humans. As more and more people domesticate chimpanzees and are treating them like actual babies, they are acting more and more like humans and not like free wild beings that they're supposed to be out in nature.

A video is going viral on social media that shows a chimpanzee enjoying the best of both worlds – acting like a human out in the wild. The video was shared on Twitter by the page 'Buitengebieden', which regularly tweets funny and adorable animal videos. It has gone viral with over 692k views and 37k likes.

It shows a calm chimpanzee sitting near a pond in a park with some food to feed the fish. It is not clear whether it's a big zoo enclosure or if he's a pet or a wild monkey that came across some food to feed fishes in a park. But the chimpanzee looks at peace while he feeds the fishes with a handful of seeds or crumbs in the water. The fishes quickly come and eat the food and the chimp repeats the same thing.

Watch the viral video here:

How sweet was that?!