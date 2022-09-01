Viral Video Today: Recently, a video had gone viral on social media where a well-dressed chimpanzee was seen consoling a sad man and patting his back. Another such heartwarming video is now going viral where a chimp was seen lovingly consoling a man who was pretending to cry. The monkey, named Limbani, happens to be an internet sensation with over 700k Instagram followers. The lovable chimp lives at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation (ZWF) in Miami, Florida, US. He has won over the hearts of animal lovers around the world.Also Read - Viral Video: Doggie Fights With Monkey In Hindi As He Threatens To Pull Her Ponies. Watch Hilarious Reel

The video was shared on his page ‘limbanizwf’ with the following caption: “The love that Limbani has for his loved ones is unconditional and pure. Our cute boy has a heart full of empathy, understanding and support. There’s nothing a hug from Limbani can’t fix.” The reel has racked up over 1.8 million views and 174k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: Chimpanzee in Jeans Kisses Woman on Cheek, Hugs Her Warmly| Watch

In the video, a man is sitting in Limbani’s enclosure and pretending to cry. The adorable chimp can be seen going to the man, climbing on his back and patting his shoulder to console him. When the man still looks upset, the monkey goes in front of him and hugs him. The man hugs him back and the chimpanzee kisses him on the cheek. He then wipes away tears from the man’s cheek with a finger. Also Read - Viral Video: Chimpanzee Feeds Fishes at a Park, Netizens Say OMG So Cute. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CHIMPANZEE HUGGING AND KISSING CRYING MAN HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Limbani (@limbanizwf)

Wasn’t that super cute?!