Viral Video: A video of a chimpanzee in jeans kissing a woman is now going viral on the internet. Chimpanzees are not just adorable and entertaining, they have so much love to give to everyone. Well, it is not always humans who display intense emotions, this recent viral video is proof of just that. If you are having a dull day at work, then this new video will instantly light up your mood. Ever seen a chimpanzee striking a pose with a human? If not, then you will love this new viral video.

An Instagram user named Sowmiya Chandrasekaran recently visited Safari World in Bangkok, Thailand and got a photoshoot done with a chimpanzee. A short video of the same has so far received more than 5.3 million views and 255,288 likes on Instagram with over 20 comments.

In the viral video, Sowmiya can be seen sitting on a swing and chimpanzee wearing a jeans sitting beside her. The chimps can be seen posing with Sowmiya with his hands around her shoulder and giving a peck on her cheek. Not just that, the chimpanzee, like a true gentleman gave Sowmiya a kiss on her hand.

Watch the Viral Video of Chimpanzee Kissing a Woman:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ℂ (@sowmiya_chandrasekaran)

Netizens were quick enough to flood the comment section with comments. A user wrote, “This is super cute,” another user wrote, “Can’t stop laughing.”

The video was shot under the supervision of an agent from Safari World.

Did you know, animal videos are the most watched videos on the internet today? Such videos not just uplift one’s mood, but also helps in beating the stress.

What are your thoughts on this video?